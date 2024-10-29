Thunder Superstar Tabbed for Season Two of Netflix Series
During the 2023-24 season, Netflix followed around five NBA stars for the first season of thier show "The Starting 5" which gave NBA fans a behind the scenes look at the lives of LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Domantas Sabonis. This is on the heels of Netflix's successful launch of NFL shows of the same style "Quarterback" and "Receiver."
This one of a kind show has been renewed for a second season, following around a new batch of NBA superstars, including the one in Oklahoma City.
Netflix will document the season of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden and Kevin Durant during the 2024-25 NBA season. A star on the Western Conference and Eastern Conference favorites, a rising star and two NBA legends center the series.
Each player also has interesting team storylines to follow with the Pacers attempting to build off last year, Thunder and Celtics looking to win a title, the Suns trying to get into the mix and the Clippers looking to avoid the Lottery and make the playoffs.
This will be the first in depth look at Gilgeous-Alexander off the court in a new ten part documentary series that if it stays on the same course as season one, will release in October 2025.
