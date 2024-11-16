OKC Thunder Shuffle Around Roster, Add Interesting Big Man
The Oklahoma City have been riddled with injuries the entire season. From Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams being lost in training camp to Isaiah Hartenstein going out in the second to last preseason game, the hits did not stop there.
Rising star Chet Holmgren will miss a large chunk of the season due to a hip injury. So far, only Kenrich Williams has made his way back to the Thunder lineup. Oklahoma City entered the year with an open standard roster spot.
After the chain of injuries, that final standard pact has turned into a game of musical chairs cycling in Alex Reese, Malevy Leons and now Branden Carlson into the final spot.
Following Friday night's NBA Cup win over the Phoenix Suns, the Thunder waived Leons and filled his spot with the seven-foot Carlson adding some size to a roster in desperate need.
The press release from the Oklahoma City Thunder reads "The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed center Branden Carlson, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released...
Carlson (7-0, 220) has appeared in three games (all starts) this season with Raptors 905 of the NBA’s G League and averaged 14.3 points on 51.5% shooting, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.67 blocks in 31.6 minutes of action per game. The Utah native played in 146 games with the Utah Utes over a five-year career and averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.66 blocks while shooting 51.4% from the floor."
While the fastball of this team will still be playing small until the calvary returns, Carlson gives the Thunder an interesting out pitch in a pinch against teams with more size - like what the Dallas Mavericks will present on Sunday with a stable of center's in their bullpen ranging from Dereck Lively II to Daniel Gafford and even Dwight Powell.
Carlson was a 35 percent shooting from beyond the arc in his college days, perhaps signaling he can fit the floor spacing system from Mark Daigneault.
Leons provided a ton of value for the OKC Blue with Daigneault going as far as to say he is the type of player the Thunder want in their system. The Bradley star should be able to shuffle to the Blue on a G League pact seamlessly.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.