OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: DeVante' Jones

In the months leading up to training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a major platform to showcase their talent in the NBA Summer League. While many players have their roster spot solidified, a handful of Thunder members will be competing for a training camp gig, and ultimately a roster spot.

Let’s take a look at guard DeVante' Jones, who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

The Bio:

Jones, age 24, joins the Thunder after playing four collegiate seasons across two programs. While playing his first three seasons at Coastal Carolina, Jones burst onto the scene as the conference's star, netting Sun Belt Rookie of the Year honors as a Freshman and a Sun Belt Player of the Year nod as a Junior.

Following three seasons with Coastal Carolina, Jones most recently played for the Michigan Wolverines, clocking averages of 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists as the team's lead guard.

Based on the numbers, it'd be hard to convince somebody Jones was only 6-foot-1. Averaging a career 5.3 rebounds, including a 7.2-rebound output as a Junior, he dug into the interior for opportunities to man the fastbreak.

Roster Outlook:

Per reports, the Oklahoma City Thunder have only signed Jones for the Salt Lake City portion of the Summer League, likely meaning there won't be training camp or G League implications attached.

Despite this, Jones having the opportunity to play in Salt Lake City will allow the guard to impress teams, hopefully to the point of a Vegas extension.

Jones' all-around play gives him stock leading into the G League this season as many undersized guards tend to thrive in the correct system. The Oklahoma City Thunder made diamonds out of a former a Wolverine in Zavier "Captain Hook" Simpson, so, the blueprint is there.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.