Thunder Unveil Unique Starting Lineup In Season Opener
The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to be contenders in the NBA during the 2024-25 NBA season. Though, the Thunder have been bit by the injury bug right out of the gate. Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams are each sidelined with injuries sustained before the preseason began, while Isaiah Hartenstein is out five-to-six weeks for a hand injury suffered during exhibition play. This on the heels of Nikola Topic being tabbed as out all season long with an ACL injury before the Thunder used the No. 12 pick on the point guard in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Oklahoma City did not have to battle through many injuries a year ago, but right out of the gate, their thin front court will be difficult for the Thunder to overcome against a large Denver Nuggets squad. Especially playing in Ball Arena and fighting the altitude.
The Thunder will keep their options open in the first five all year long, health or not, as bench boss Mark Daigneault explained in Denver this morning.
“It's going to be fluid to start the season and that was the plan all along. That includes the starting lineups. That includes lineups at halftime. It includes rotations. I wouldn't assume that one thing you see tonight is set in stone," Daigneault explained at shoot around on Thursday.
For the season opener against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder roll out a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.