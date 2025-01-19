OKC Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder are fresh off a loss to Dallas Mavericks on Friday - its first loss on the second night of a back-to-back of the season - and are 8-2 in their last ten games.
Brooklyn, has been better than expected. instead of sinking to the bottom of the standings right away in a chase for generational prospect Cooper Flagg, it has been a slow burn filled with bright moments. Though now, the goal is obvious, lose games.
Each team is extremely shorthanded in this matchup, but no matter who suits up for either side, the Oklahoma City Thunder should pulll out a win on the home hardwood.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 17.5-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets, and the total over/under is 215 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Oklahoma City can not play with their food in this game. Regardless of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's status, the Thunder are the far better - and deeper - roster. A fast start, getting the crowd into it, could sink the Nets early.
With that fast start comes forcing turnovers. The Nets lack high quality guard play and with the Thunder's perimeter defenders, Oklahoma City should be able to get out in transition early and often.
Jalen Williams has to show better on-ball scoring prowess in this game. The Nets - especially if Cameron Johnson sits - lack the typical formula which gives the third year swingman trouble. The Thunder will ask him to do more on the ball, cleaning handle, better decision making and maximizing his strength to get to the basket is a must in this game.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-28)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Wrist) Questionable
Brooklyn Nets
- Cameron Johnson (Ankle) Questionable
- Cam Thomas (Hamstring) OUT
- Trendon Watford (Hamstring) OUT
- Maxwell Lewis (Tibia) OUT
- Bojan Bogdanovic (Foot) OUT
- De’Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
- Dariq Whitehead (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, January 20, 2025 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the lowly Brooklyn Nets in this matchup and no matter the status of its superstar, has to take care of business on the home hardwood - and bounce back from a rare loss this season. Up next, the OKC Thunder get to enjoy a few days off before hosting the Utah Jazz on Wednesday Jan. 22.
