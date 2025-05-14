OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup Game 5
This is the biggest game in the Paycom Center since 2016. The Thunder enter Game 5 of its second-round series with the Denver Nuggets all tied up at two games each. Sure, you could counter that statement by throwing this same situation from a year ago in this scribe's face. But a year ago, the Thunder were a spunky team. Now, they are title contenders. Not just contenders, overwhelming favorites.
Game 5, as is the case in most series, will swing things. Something has to give in Bricktown. Can these battle-tested Nuggets put the Thunder on the ropes and swing the odds in their favor? Or can the Thunder continue to be an anomaly despite its youth and secure themselves two games to win one with a chance at punching its ticket to their first Western Conference Finals Bid since 2016?
To this point in the series, Nuggets head coach David Adelman and Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault have issued several adjustments in-game and counters to change this series from just a basketball game to a chess match. Though the constant has been each team's starting lineup, unshifted or tweaked through four games, despite closing lineups altering.
For all intents and purposes, while not mathematically true, the pressure to extend their season is on these two teams. Pressure makes diamonds and desperation.
There is no reason to believe either side would blink entering this pivotal Game 5. As the starters were posted by the league, that is exactly what happened. Each side is sticking with its first five on the floor that got them here.
NBA Starting Lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup
Jamal Murray, G
Christian Braun, G
Michael Porter Jr., F
Aaron Gordon, F
Nikola Jokic, C
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets get together in the Mile High City for an elimination game for the loser of this tilt inside Ball Arena. Tip-time is yet to be determined by the league.