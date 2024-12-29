OKC Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies [12/29]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday evening in the Paycom Center to tip-off a five game home stand. The Thunder have played just three home games this month entering the night, so a return home was a welcome sight for the 25-5 OKC Thunder.
With the Thunder playing on the second night of a back-to-back, they have released its injury report for this contest which is a much cleaner report than yesterday in Charlotte. Cason Wallace - who missed his first game of his career last night - and Lu Dort return to the fold after sitting out against the Hornets.
Alex Caruso remains sidelined with a hip injury, as the Oklahoma City Thunder seek its 11th straight win. Memphis has a long injury report headlined by star Ja Morant, who has not played against Oklahoma City since Dec. 22, 2022 when he was tossed just 16 minutes into the contest.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUTT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ja Morant (AC Joint) OUT
- Santi Aldama (ankle) OUT
- Vince Williams (Ankle) OUT
- Marcus Smart (Fifth metatarsal) OUT
- Brandon Clarke (knee) Questionable
- Zach Edey (Concussion) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as seven-point favorites over the Memphis Grizzlies according to Fanduel. Vegas has added a hook, with the Thunder favored by 7.5 points in this one, needing an eight-point or more win to cover against Memphis. This should be a fun battle between the Western Conference's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.