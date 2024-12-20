OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat: Game Preview, How to Watch, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play its fourth game in three nights against the Miami Heat on Friday, in the second night of a back to back. The Thunder fell on Tuesday against the Bucks, in a game that does not count in the standings and will look to build on a win over the Orlando Magic.
The Thunder ride a six-game winning streak - with a footnote - while the Heat stroll in on a one-game skid, 6-4 in its last ten games.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point favorites against the Miami Heat, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to stay disciplined on the perimeter to get a win in Miami. While Oklahoma City will send multiple guys to the paint in attempts to curb Bam Adebayo, with Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler outside, they have to be able to fly out and contest jumpers.
The Thunder need to start fast in this game. Oklahoma City will be on the third game in four nights, a strong start can boost a team that will be running on fumes. A slow start could bury a team that has shown great resilience.
Along with a fast start, Oklahoma City has to blitz the nets from three to bend Miami's defense with Adebayo at the rim. The Thunder were dreadful from deep on Tuesday but bounced back to an average outing on Thursday. Friday, it has to be a 3-point party in south beach.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (21-5) vs. Miami Heat (13-11)
INJURIES:
Note: The OKC Thunder are on the second night of a back to back and will not release an injury report until Friday afternoon. Below is the last report they issued.
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Miami Heat:
- Josh Richardson (Heel) Doubtful
- Nikola Jovic (Ankle) Questionable
- Pelle Larson (Ankle) Questionable
- Keshad Johnson (G League) Questionable
- Josh Christopher (G League) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Kaseya Center - Miami, FL
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back to back with a brutal travel schedule. The OKC Thunder secured a win over Orlando to make this week a success, but bettering Miami would be the cherry on top. Up next, the Thunder welcome in the Washington Wizards to the Paycom Center on Dec. 23.
