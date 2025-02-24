OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves [2/24]: Updated Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves will tango again on Monday. These two teams battled it out on Sunday in Minnesota, seeing the Thunder walk away with a 130-123 win. Following that late night affair, the two hopped on a bird and landed in Oklahoma City to do it all over again tonight inside the Paycom Center.
A travel back-to-back is always grueling, but especially against the exact same team you just played. Each side viewing this as a scheduled loss and have to dig deep to find the grit and guts to pull this one out.
Given the nature of a back-to-back each team did not file an injury report on Monday afternoon, where both squads added a name to the report from yesterday's listings. Chet Holmgren will continue his post-injury trend of resting in back-to-backs as the OKC Thunder play it smart in his return to performance.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Rest) OUT
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Donte DiVincenzo (Toe) OUT
- Rudy Gobert (Back) OUT
- Julius Randle (Groin) OUT
- Jaylen Clark (Neck) Questionable
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day as 12.5 point favorites according to FanDuel. That spread has shifted a half of a point to favor the OKC Thunder by 12 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday on the second night of a back to back following the injury report update.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will take on the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday on the road to open up a three game road swing before returning to the Paycom Center next Monday.
