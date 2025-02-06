OKC Thunder Waive Daniel Theis, Open Roster Spot
The NBA Trade Deadline is a whirlwind. Players are moving, in some cases multiple times, left, right and center leading up until the final moments of the deadline. The Oklahoma City Thunder have already swung a couple of deadline deals to this point.
Sam Presti pulled off a second-round pick exchange with the Charlotte Hornets shipping out a 2029 second-round pick (via the Suns) for a 2030 second-round pick (Via the Nuggets). Then, the Thunder helped the New Orleans Pelicans dodge the luxury tax but shipping Daniel Theis and a second-round pick (Worst of New Orleans-Orlando's in 2031). All the Thunder sent back was cash considerations.
It was announced today that the Oklahoma City Thunder would waive Theis, who is on an expiring $2.1 million dollar pact.
By waiving Theis, the OKC Thunder open up its 15th roster spot again and get paid a second-round pick for landing in the same spot they were in at the time of the trade.
With this open roster spot, there is plenty of chatter of what Presti and company will do. The most likely option has always felt like rookie Ajay Mitchell seeing his two-way contract converted to a standard pact. This would allow Mitchell to be eligible for postseason play - though the rookie guard is sidelined for 10-to-12 weeks with a toe injury.
