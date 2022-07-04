Skip to main content

OKC Thunder Waive Isaiah Roby, Roster Trimmed to 19

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made their first roster cut of the offseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived forward Isaiah Roby from the roster, per Thunder PR.

Following his college career at Nebraska, Roby netted the highest second-round pick salary in history, to that point, earning a $1.5 million starting salary with the Dallas Mavericks. After a mid-season deal sent Roby to Oklahoma City, he found his footing, logging 109 appearances across three seasons.

Roby played a significant role in the Thunder's developmental process, starting in 62 games in the last two years for the franchise. As a Thunder, the former Cornhusker averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per contest.

Despite posting a career-best 10.1 points and recording a 44.4% output from distance this season, the Thunder struggled to field Roby consistent minutes with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl absorbing much of his role.

Upon hitting league waivers, prospective teams will have a 48-hour window to claim Roby, allowing the team the ability to take on his current one-year, $1.9 million contract.

With the waiving of Roby, the Oklahoma City Thunder have slimmed their main roster to 19.

