OKC Thunder: What Will Jaylin Williams' Role Look Like Next Season?
Oklahoma City’s big free agency signing could lead to a new role for its backup center.
On Monday, the Thunder reached an agreement with free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein. By signing the former New York Knick to a three-year, $87 million contract, the Thunder seemingly solved their size and rebounding issues.
Although it remains to be seen if Hartenstein will start alongside Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt or come off the bench, he should have a significant role next season. That also means Thunder big man Jaylin Williams will have a new role next season.
After earning the starting spot in his rookie season and moving to the primary backup when Holmgren returned from injury last season, Williams is in an uncertain position heading into his third NBA season. While Holmgren and Hartenstein will play the bulk of the minutes inside, Williams could still have a notable impact for the Thunder next season.
Perhaps most importantly, Williams will give the Thunder reliable depth at center. After signing Mike Muscala and Bismack Biyombo toward the end of last season, the Thunder hoped they could bolster the Thunder’s frontcourt but neither was effective in limited playing time. With Williams taking over as the potential third center on the depth chart, he is someone coach Mark Daigneault can trust if injuries become an issue for Holmgren or Hartenstein.
Alongside being injury insurance, Williams brings a different look than Hartenstein, which can still make him an effective option for certain matchups. Williams’ minutes will likely be determined by his ability to shoot. If he can maintain his career mark of 38.5% from 3-point range, he could occasionally get the nod over Hartenstein, who only attempted three shots from beyond the arc last season.
As a player who can space the floor and provide another big body, Williams could begin to play more of his minutes at the four. After he found success in stretches when paired with Holmgren in the frontcourt, Williams demonstrated his ability to be effective next to another big. Considering Hartenstein is not an outside shooting threat, their styles could be a good complement if they share the floor.
With months until the season begins, Williams’ spot on the team is uncertain after the Thunder’s newest addition. Still, if the Thunder do not move him this summer, he could have an opportunity to play an important role on a championship contender.
