OKC Thunder Will 'Accelerate' in 2024-25 Season
Last season was the official return of the Oklahoma City Thunder to playoff basketball.
In a matter of a year, the Thunder progressed from a 40-win team that fell in the second round of the Play-In Tournament to a 57-win team that fell in the second round of the actual playoffs. It was a little surprising, yes, but it was always going to embark on an upward trajectory from there.
Oklahoma City is now among the most legitimate championship contenders in the entire NBA as the 2024-25 season approaches, and with some added veterans that will help bolster its lineup even more, that won't come as a surprise.
Bleacher Report named the Thunder's "acceleration" as its biggest storyline of the season. It's hard to imagine a No. 1 seed from last year getting better, but that's exactly what its done. It brought in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein over the summer, who will each be key pieces in its rotation and add to an already elite defense.
It may be unlikely that Oklahoma City actually tops its win count from last season, but the playoffs will be where the difference from a year really matters. A second-round exit to the Dallas Mavericks was an acceptable outcome given its inexperience in that situation, but now, the expectation is that it can go further.
Besides just the new additions, the Thunder's core still has plenty of room to go. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should remain a favorite for the MVP, but Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are also likely to make strides individually and become All-Star caliber players. Pairing those three with another year under its belt on top of a deep and talented roster is a recipe for success.
Oklahoma City may have viewed its best interest as largely working with what it had last trade deadline, but the offseason proved that it is ready to make the moves necessary for it to keep moving upwards in its hunt for an NBA championship.
Just how far it will accelerate with the work it did over the summer? That remains to be seen. But on paper, the Thunder has a serious opportunity to build itself up even more.
