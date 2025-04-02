OKC Thunder's Winning Streak Huge as Playoffs Near Closer
The Oklahoma City Thunder might have gone on plenty of long-term winning streaks during its captivating season as the ultimate force in the Western Conference, but that doesn't make the latest any less important.
Only seven games remain on the docket before the playoffs begin, giving the Thunder ample opportunity to reach the 70-win mark. It is currently on a 10-game winning streak, hitting that number after a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
Sometimes the final stretch before the playoffs causes some teams to lose momentum — whether its because of fatigue or resting talent — but that hasn't been the case for Oklahoma City. As a whole, it looks just as strong as it did a couple months ago.
To achieve the NBA's scoring differential record, all the Thunder has to do is outscore its last seven opponents by a total of six points. It's a record that the Los Angeles Lakers have kept to their name for 53 years, so accomplishing that would put Oklahoma City at a level unparalleled to many great teams.
All signs pointing to Oklahoma City reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. That's a lot of expectations and pressure to balance, but it has wiped out the majority of both the West and East throughout the entire season. If it keeps up this level of play in a seven-game series setting, it should have no problem making that a reaility.
The signs that aren't pointing, are those saying that the Thunder will lose momentum. The offense just came off a 145-point performance against the Bulls, and the historic defense full of All-Defensive team caliber players has remained consistent. All of these areas coming to a sudden collapse, seems impossible right now.
That's not to say it can't, but the way Oklahoma City is playing right now helps alleviate any worries there might be on its performance in the playoffs. The loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round last year was a disappointment, but the roster has clearly grown since that time.
