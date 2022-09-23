Oklahoma City Thunder Announce Coaching Changes

The OKC Thunder made a few longtime additions official on Friday afternoon, naming heralded shooting coach Chip Engelland and Grant Gibbs as assistant coaches.

The new additions join Dave bliss, Mike Wilks, David Akinyooye, Eric Maynor and Connor Johnson to round out the full staff under head coach Mark Daigneault.

Kameron Woods, who spend some time with the Thunder’s Summer League squad in Las Vegas, was named head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue.

Engelland joins the Thunder with 23 years of experience under his belt, mostly with the San Antonio Spurs. He won two championships, and helped San Antonio correct countless players shot mechanics overall.

Former sixth overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Giddey, has already been firmly acquainted with Engelland.

“Obviously having Chip Engelland here, one of the best shooting coaches if not the best in the world, here at the Thunder is someone that’s perfect for me to use as much as possible. He’s been great.” Giddey told news.au.com.

“Chip’s hard to explain. He’s a wizard with what he does. It’s not unorthodox but it’s different to every other coach that I’ve had, who’s said, ‘Shoot this way’. Chip is one of the best guys I’ve been around. He’s obviously been doing this for so long with San Antonio.”

Gibbs now joins the OKC bench after serving as the Blue head coach for the last three years.

Woods has spent several years with the organization, and now looks to take over the reigns on a Blue team that has sent more than one player to the Thunder roster in the past few years.

