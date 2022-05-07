Oklahoma City Thunder Begin Pre-Draft Workouts, Bring on Multiple Prospects

The Oklahoma City Thunder have kicked off what is expected to be a busy offseason.

Not even 30 days removed from their last game, the Oklahoma City Thunder have shifted gears back into evaluation mode. Loaded with three first-round picks, an early-second-round choice, and cap space out the wazoo – the Thunder are primed for a busy offseason. And according to reports, their drafting duties began on Thursday.

As reported by Rylan Stiles and Richard Stayman, the Oklahoma City Thunder opened their pre-draft process on Thursday, bringing in Oklahoma guard Jordan Goldwire, Alabama forward Keon Ellis, and Iona guard Tyson Jolly for workouts.

Later in the week, Stiles noted the Thunder brought on three additional guards for workouts in Texas Tech guard Davion Warren, Memphis guard Lester Quinones, and Miami guard Isaiah Wong.

Of the confirmed players to work out with the Thunder, five of six played strictly at the guard positions in college. Keon Ellis, the lone forward, played sparingly at the three spot with the Crimson Tide.

This backcourt-heavy distribution is an oddity given Oklahoma City currently carries six guards on the roster. However, these workouts tend to include a wide net of prospects, some of which are being scouted for Summer League spots, Exhibit-10 signings, or a place in the NBA G League.

Unlike some organizations, the Thunder is renowned for remaining tight-lipped on any and all transactions, no matter the weight of the situation. Because of this, some workouts conducted in Oklahoma City may go under the public’s eye – look no further than Josh Giddey’s secret pre-draft workout.

Oklahoma City will be hosting pre-draft workouts throughout the next two months as the franchise awaits the Draft Lottery on May 17 and the NBA Draft held on June 23.