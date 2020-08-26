SI.com
Thunder/Rockets  Sitting Out Game Five

Erik Gee

Thunder and Rockets players are sitting game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. This news comes courtesy of Shams Charina of The Athletic.

The NBA and the NBAPA have released a statement saying:

"The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed." 

"Game 5 of each series will be rescheduledThe Thunder have canceled Billy Donovan's media availability."

 "Game five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals was postponed tonight when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor."  

Yesterday Billy Donovan was asked about speaking with his players on social issues. 

When I set down and talk to a black man or someone I've worked with (a co-worker) or a player, and you hear the way they have to educate their kids about when they get pulled over by the police those are conversations I've never had with my children ever."

Donovan has not been shy about saying there are things bigger than basketball right now. Reports have swelled today that the Raptors and Celtics were considering boycotting game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals over the shooting of Jacob Blake. 

Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot seven times in the back by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blakes Lawyer Ben Crump says ""The medical diagnosis right now is that he is paralyzed."... "It is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. To ever walk again."

Doc Rivers spoke out last night after the Clippers win over the Mavericks "We're the ones getting shot.".. "We're the ones that we're denied to live in certain communities."

"We've been hung."... "We've been shot."... "And all you do is keep hearing about fear."

"It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back."... "It's really so sad." 

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

