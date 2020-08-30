Thunder on the Brink of Elimination

Dennis Schroder was the Thunder's best player in game-four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals; he also cost Oklahoma City any chance they had to win. Midway thought the third-quarter Schroder hit PJ Tucker below the belt.

Schroder was called for a flagrant two, which comes with an automatic rejection. Tucker got tossed as well, after headbutting Schroder in retaliation.

The Thunder already down 18, fell behind even more being outscored in the third quarter 37-18. Schroder was the only consistent part of the Thunder's game as they struggled to find any rhythm on offense shooting 35.7 percent from the floor.

When Schroder went to the locker room, he had outscored the Houston bench by himself. Give Mike D'Antoni credit; the Rockets never broke from the game plan giving Lu Dort all the three-pointers he wanted while not allowing any of the other players on the floor, get the spacing they needed.

Billy Donovan said at halftime Dort needed to make better decisions knowing when to drive vs. take unguarded shots from beyond the arc, just because they were there. Because Donovan couldn't leave Dort on the floor, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was forced to guard Harden, and that proved too much for the second-year guard.

The Thunder will now have their resolve tested. They were able to come back from 2-0 down to make this a series, now can they get off the matt and find a way to extend it to a game seven?

For five games the Rockets have dictated they way these games have been played, Donovan and his staff much find a way to not only keep the Rockets in check but, to get the ball into the hands of his scores.

Chris Paul has guided this team all year long; his voice will need to be loud and clear the next 48 hours. This is just one game, but Oklahoma City is on the brink of elimination, they've been gritty, time find out if they have two more wins left in them.

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.