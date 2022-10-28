Oklahoma City Thunder Team Stats Through Five Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a 2-3 record through five games played this young season. So far, they’ve exceeded some expectations they had coming into this season. The most glaring stat on the season is that they’re a top-5 rebounding team.

Of course, five games is a small sample size, but it does show some potential as to how the team can play this season. Without Chet Holmgren, rebounding and playing against other elite big men in general looked like it was going to be a major issue. The Thunder have taken on Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, and Karl Anthony-Towns so far this season, so having these rebounding numbers is impressive, and it’s a testament to how they’re coached to play with energy and rebound by committee.

Through the five games, the Thunder have had the 19th-best offense with an average of 111.4 points per contest. They’re shooting the 3-pointer inefficiently, and it’s been their biggest hurdle early in this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Thunder are the 14th-best team in the league, as they allow 111.4 points per game, which makes their point differential on the season 0 points. They’re the only team in the league with an even point differential, and this leaves them at 16th in the league in that department.



With the injuries we’ve seen this far into the season, the Thunder are having a slightly surprising start to this season, and who knows what the next 77 games will look like for Oklahoma City.

