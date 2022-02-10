Options With Okpala: Newest Member of Thunder Roster has High Ceiling

KZ Okpala isn't locked into a roster spot with the trade deadline still looming, but he could provide a spark on the defensive end for the Thunder

The Thunder traded a draft pick.

In a rare move Oklahoma City dealt a 2026 second round pick to Miami in exchange for KZ Okpala.

Okpala is a 6-foot-8 power forward whose strength resides playing the wing and has the prowess of an outside shooter.

He hasn't lit up the stat sheet by any means this season, but he has upside, something the Thunder roster has a lot of. Okpala is averaging just under four points per game and two rebounds. He’s shooting a 43.5%, 34.6% and 72.7% split in his 21 games this season.

The trade and subsequent cutting of Mamadi Diakite filled the Thunder’s final roster spot while also upgrading a future first round pick.

While the Thunder have been known to trade for players like Okpala and flip them for more picks, if Presti decides to retain the third year player he does fit the mold of the current roster.

While he’s in his third season he’s only 22, also he doesn't have many miles on him. Okpala has played just 717 minutes in his career.



The former second-round pick was never able to carve out a role with the Heat, but there's a brighter opportunity for him in Oklahoma City. Now it may be difficult for him to gain that role, his size and skills help him in terms of breaking through the roster, which is full of talented wings. Luckily, Okpala can stretch the four and be an intriguing piece to add depth to the Thunder’s offensive game plan.

If Okpala does survive the trade deadline and remain in OKC he would be an interesting experiment for coach Mark Daigneault the remainder of the season.

During his college career at Stanford, Okpala averaged nearly 14 points and four rebounds per game while shooting just under 44%.

Okpala’s ball-handling and explosiveness also brightens his stock. At times he’s been able to highlight a quick first step and intense control for someone of his size and stature. His ability of getting downhill to the rim could help him find minutes in the Thunder lineup.

Another piece Okpala brings is defense. The Thunder defense hasn’t always been the strongest, but it has been lock down at times this season. Okpala brings another strong defensive presence on the exterior, and interior. As his body continues to fill out the potential is even higher, especially if he can start getting playing time and get his settled in the league.

His defensive prowess plus bright upside could be enough to keep him on the roster, but with draft picks available his roster spot isn’t locked in until 2:01 p.m Thursday. Even then, would the Thunder prefer to keep him over the potential of converting Aaron Wiggins to a full-time contract?

