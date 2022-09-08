Ousmane Dieng: A Potential Two-Way Terror

Last year, Oklahoma City chose Australian playmaker Josh Giddey with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Prior to declaring for the draft, Giddey played in the National Basketball League, or NBL – Australia’s version of the NBA. Holding the No. 11 pick in 2022, the Thunder opted to select another NBL product: French forward Ousmane Dieng.

Glancing at Dieng’s NBL statistics won’t reveal anything jaw dropping on the surface. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged just 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes per game. Dieng didn’t shoot the ball well either, posting just a 39.8% from the field and 27.1% from deep over the course of the season.

However, Dieng started finding momentum down the stretch and began to show some serious potential. In his last ten games for the Breakers, Dieng improved his shooting efficiency, knocking down 51% of his shots from the field and 36.6% of his shots beyond the arc to the tune of 12.9 points per contest. He also looked more confident and aggressive as a ball-handler and shooter, dragging defenders out to the three-point line and drilling step-back threes as well as utilizing his dribble to create opportunities at the rim, plays that are not often seen from prospects with his size.

Not only does he flash incredible scoring potential on-ball, Dieng’s size, speed, and shooting upside combine to make him an intriguing off-ball player where he becomes a huge target as a cutter and shooter who has the handle to attack shifting defenses and late closeouts. The rookie's playmaking and passing ability shouldn’t go unmentioned, either. The tape shows that he is capable of making good decisions out of pick-and-roll actions and finding ways to get his teammates involved.

Defensively, Dieng has all of the tools to succeed on an NBA floor. He brings good foot speed, great size, and a solid understanding of defensive principles to the forward position. The French prospect can not only keep up with most players, he can effectively shut down drives, alter jumpers, and contest attempts at the rim. He does seem to be lacking in the strength department, but the Thunder’s training staff will surely address that.

But the specific pathway for Dieng’s development remains unclear to the public. Some have questioned whether or not he will be sent to play with the OKC Blue, the Thunder’s G League team. In truth, no one knows what the plan is outside of the front office. Whatever route the team decides best, Dieng has the potential to be a highly effective and dangerous two-way wing. One that can guard the best perimeter players on the opposing team and serve as a floor-spacer and secondary creator to lift the offense.

When Dieng does see an NBA court, it will likely take some time to adjust to a bigger, stronger, faster game. But fans shouldn't be surprised if he is making an impact on defense early on where his combination of size, length and lateral quickness can give the opposition problems. In fact, Dieng’s defense could earn him significant playing time in his rookie season and keep him on the court as a complementary wing next to guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and fellow rookie Jalen Williams.

