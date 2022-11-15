Ousmane Dieng Continues to Show Promise With OKC Blue

Ousmane Dieng’s stint in the G League has clearly shown why the Thunder have so much hope in the player he’ll turn into. While he’s been moving back and forth between the Thunder and the Blue, Monday night was another impressive game for Dieng on assignment in Oklahoma City.

While many people were focused on the young Thunder taking the Boston Celtics down to the wire on the road, Dieng quietly put together a monster double-double against the G League Ignite. While people flocked to see projected No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson, Dieng looked like just as much of a star on the court.

The point-forward added 17 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in the Blue’s win Monday night. He was 7-of-17 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range and looked comfortable and in control the entire game.

He’s showing serious two-way potential with a smooth outside jumper and elite shot blocking tendencies. His length on both the offensive and defensive ends have been impressive to watch, and he’s just games into his rookie season. His ceiling is high. Just five days ago, Dieng had a 20-point outing against the Santa Clara Warriors, including five rebounds and four assists.

His ability to make plays in transition could really help Oklahoma City down the road. He’s hard to slow down when moving full steam ahead towards the basket, and knows how to get creative on the fast break. On a Thunder team with so many good passers that love to run, Dieng could be the perfect player to add to the equation once he gains some confidence playing for the Blue. All of the big performances now will help him immensely in the long run, because the Thunder is committed to his development.

Dieng’s ability to knock down outside shots will be his swing attribute when analyzing his ceiling. Monday night, Dieng looked confident shooting the ball and his smooth shot felt like it was going in every single time. If he can develop a consistent outside shot, his ceiling is higher than most people think. For now, watching his development will be a treat for Thunder fans.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.