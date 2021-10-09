Pair of Thunder Guards With Top-15 Odds to Win Rookie of the Year Award

Josh Giddey and Tre Mann each have decent odds to win the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Oddshark recently released updates to its NBA Rookie of the Year odds, with Josh Giddey and Tre Mann each making the cut.

Despite being drafted at No. 6 overall and having a stellar debut in his preseason opener, Giddey comes in with the 11th best odds at +3000.

Giddey, who posted 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 8-for-12 shooting, had arguably one of the best rookie performances of the preseason thus far.

Tre Mann, who Oklahoma City took with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, has the 15th best odds according to Oddshark at +4000.

Mann has struggled in both Summer League and preseason play thus far, but has self identified the problem as jitters, and was visibly a premier athlete and shooter at Florida.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham leads all rookies at +250. Hot on Cunningham’s is Rockets guard Jalen Green at +250, who has been spectacular in both Summer League and preseason games so far.

Orlando's Jalen Suggs is No. 3 at +700 followed by Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley at +900.

Fourth overall selection Scottie Barnes, who was rumored to be a favorite of Oklahoma City in the pre-draft process, has the fifth best odds at +1200.

James Bouknight, who like Barnes was rumored to be headed to Oklahoma City before the draft, has +2500 odds.

Oklahoma City’s regular season kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

