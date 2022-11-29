After a gritty fourth quarter performance to grind themselves back into the game, the Oklahoma City Thunder eventually dropped their Monday night game to the New Orleans Pelicans, 105-101.

After finding themselves down through three quarters, Oklahoma City slowly worked their way back through a combination of Shai GIlgeous-Alexander free throws and timely baskets from the rest of the Thunder crew.

OKC would take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but eventually found themselves down after a Zion Williamson and-1. With just two seconds remaining, Gilgeous-Alexander was issued an offensive foul, and OKC’s chances dwindled shortly after.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have a great night from the field, shooting just 7-for-21, but did find his way to the line often, hitting 16 of his 18 free throws. The OKC star finished with 31 points, four assists and six rebounds.

After getting off to slow starts, something head coach Mark Daigneault said they would make a point of emphasis moving forward, Oklahoma City finally threw the first punch, jumping out to a 14-6 lead. Second-year guard Josh Giddey led the way, scoring a quick seven points on 3-for-4 shooting in the first quarter.

The Pelicans would respond, though, hitting three after three with their offensive second-unit. New Orleans would enter the second quarter with a 34-26 lead.

A Kenrich Williams 3-pointer would start the Thunder’s offensive surge in the second quarter, and would blossom with a few Tre Mann buckets to cut the lead to just three.

The second quarter, however, would be a sloppy one for both teams, with plenty of turnovers and missed shots galore.

Oklahoma City star Shai GIlgeous-Alexander led all scorers at the break with 11 points. To that point, two Pelicans led with 10 point apiece: Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado.

Thunder rookie Ousmane Dieng would hit two timely 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Oklahoma City would score just one less points, 25-24 in the third quarter.

The teams would grapple early in the fourth quarter, before consecutive 3-pointers from Aleksej Pokusevski and Gilgeous-Alexander would cut the game to just three, 95-92, and force a New Orleans’ timeout.

Four Thunder players would finish in double-digit scoring: Gilgeous-Alexander, Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Luguentz Dort.

