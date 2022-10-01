Possible Starting Lineups for the Thunder on Opening Night

Oklahoma City not only has to solve the roster number issue, but once it’s solved will need to figure out which starting lineup they’ll use on opening night.

The Thunder open the season with the Timberwolves on Oct. 19 in Minnesota.

Here are a couple of options for Oklahoma City on opening night.

An ideal world

The ideal lineup isn’t the most ideal with Chet Holmgren’s injury but with the available bodies this is the most ideal it can get.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Darius Bazley

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

This lineup happens only if a couple of things iron themselves out in training camp. SGA is currently hurt with a MCL sprain so his availability for game one is in the air. Next is will Bazley get his starting role back after moving to the bench last season and how will OKC handle the five? Robinson-Earl played there a lot last season and could get the nod, at least at first.

No SGA.

Tre Mann

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Aleksej Pokusevski

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

If SGA can’t play in game one it’s likely Tre Mann gets the nod, if it’s not Mann it’ll be Jalen Williams. Mann’s ability to facilitate the offense and his quickness helps make up for the loss of SGA.

Bazley could still start at the four with his experience, but Pokusevski could help add height to the lineup with the lack of true big men on the roster in OKC.

Wildcard

Jalen Williams

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Marquees Chriss

Aleksej Pokusevski

The likelihood of this lineup happening is a far fetched dream. It would show a lot of faith in Williams over Mann and mean SGA is unable to play. The biggest issue with this lineup would be Chriss remaining on the team. He’s not guaranteed to even make the opening day roster, and if he does he may not get a lot of minutes.

Pokusevski is another option at the five outside of JRE, with his length.

The starting lineup has some players locked into the starting lineup, but other spots are still up for grabs.

