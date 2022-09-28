Potential Destinations if Maurice Harkless is Bought Out

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Vit Krejci for Maurice Harkless and a 2025 second-round pick. For the Thunder, getting a pick while offloading a player that was likely to be cut is a win. Krejci was unlikely to make the final roster, and now he will have the chance to battle for a roster spot in Atlanta. The trade was made official yesterday evening.

For Harkless, he will be able to work with Sam Presti and the Thunder front office to work towards the next step. There’s always a slight chance Harkless remains a Thunder to add depth for veterans.

As for the next step, the most likely result is for Harkless to be bought out assuming the two sides work out a deal. If no deal is reached, the Thunder will likely move to waive the veteran wing.

Now for Harkless’ next steps, he could really benefit a team that is young, yet ready to move into the winning stage.

The first team that comes to mind as a young, winning team is the Memphis Grizzlies, who just lost Kyle Anderson this offseason. Harkless could easily assume Anderson’s role that he had on the second-seeded Grizzlies team last season. With a team that has been proven injury prone, an extra wing like Harkless could prove extremely valuable come playoff time.

Not to mention, he is just 29-years-old yet brings a great veteran experience.

Another young team jumping to contention is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who picked up Kyle Anderson this offseason, but there wouldn’t be an issue of too much depth for the Timberwolves.

The Phoenix Suns also come to mind as a potential destination for Harkless. They’re in the process of losing Jae Crowder, after he lost his starting job to Cam Johnson. The Suns would be down a backup wing, and Harkless would fit in with an offense to the likes of the team.

