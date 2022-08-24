Predicting Poku: Entering his Third Season Pokusevski Could Greatly Improve his Stock

Aleksej Pokusevski traveled a winding path to get to where he is this season.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but he’s shown signs of being a significant piece to the Oklahoma City rebuild. However, the Pokusevski project is starting to grow older and more fresh bodies are entering the fold. Adding to the pressure for Pokusevski to perform and the level of potential he has shown consistently.

Pokusevski has the skill set to be a common name in the NBA and in the Thunder rotation. He’s got unreachable size and length and an uncanny ability to finish at the rim.

He averages just under eight points per game in his career and gives a major advantage in blocks and rebounds as well. The 7-footer averages five rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game in his career. Pokusevski also has a good passing ability for a player his size averaging 2.2 assists per game in his two seasons with OKC.

Pokusevski shoots at 37.6% clip which can be improved on as he did post a 40.8% line last season. His perimeter game could use the most work; he's a 28.5% shooter from 3-point range. He takes between three to four 3-point shots per game.

While the Thunder do not rely on Pokusevski’s shooting ability with the well documented struggles from beyond the arc for the entire team an improvement even minimally would help propel the team forward in the rebuilding stage.

The Thunder also welcome in new assistant Chip Engelland which has well documented success helping players with their shot.

If Pokusevski can average between 8-10 points per game and improve his percentages he could help cement his role and spot with the team moving forward.

It’s a safe bet he averages around that point total, but he should be able to improve his rebounding numbers slightly. Although for a big man he plays outside the paint more so than others he could still post around six rebounds per game, which would greatly benefit the lineup.

He’ll likely stay around his typical assist numbers, but could see a boost in steals and/or blocks depending on lineups and usage with Chet Holmgren in the mix.

Pokusevski has the tangibles to take a leap forward this season and with new players in the mix he has more of a chance to focus on certain areas of improvement while taking a smaller role.

