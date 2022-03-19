Proposed Mock Trade Sends Kenrich Williams, Mike Muscala to Lakers

With the offseason approaching, more quickly for a select few underachievers, teams will be looking to add more firepower ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Some will do so through the draft, but for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, who have struggled mightily this season, that won’t be much of an option with their championship window potentially closing due to age.

One proposed move from Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz sends Thunder vets Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala to the Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and one 2025 second round pick.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Williams and Muscala would bolster the Lakers depth tremendously, providing stout defense and basketball IQ in Williams and solid shooting and offensive capabilities in Muscala.

Horton-Tucker hasn’t yet been the player the Lakers had hoped, and they could be ready to ship him off in order to close any potential deals.

Horton-Tucker’s value isn’t as high as it previously was, but he still has valuable attributes that a rebuilding team such as OKC could capitalize on.

Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season in just over 25 minutes per game. He’s passable as an on-ball scorer, and is an adequate enough passer to fit into OKC’s current scheme.

Oklahoma City has just 12 games left on its slate. They currently hold the fourth-best draft odds in the 2022 NBA Draft, but could quickly close the gap on a few other teams before the year's end.

The Thunder are currently on an eight-game losing streak, which is tied for the longest in franchise history.

