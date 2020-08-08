InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Grizzlies Rake Thunder

Erik Gee

Inconsistency continues to bite the Oklahoma City Thunder. After working the Lakers on Wednesday, the Thunder found themselves on the other end of a smackdown getting beat by Memphis 121-92

"Fools gold" that's how Chris Paul referred to the Thunder's first-quarter shooting performance. Oklahoma City shot over 50 percent from the field and three, helping amass an 18 point advantage. A lead the Grizzlies would erase with 5:54 to go in the second quarter when they went ahead 41-40. 

Paul was right in his assessment; the Thunder fell in love with the three-point shot going 13/43 for the game while letting Memphis dictate the pace of play. During the first 12 minutes, the Thunder were moving the ball around and getting open looks, from the beginning of the second frame on, Oklahoma City was content to put up shots early in the clock. 

Steven Adams sat out with a left leg contusion while Mike Muscala is still in the NBA's concussion protocol. The Grizzlies took advantage of the Thunder's thin frontcourt, scoring 56 points in the paint and dominating on the boards 58-36. 

Paul was asked about how much Adams's absence affected the Thunder's defense. "Obviously we miss Steven, but we still had a game plan, had a nice lead, we just gotta play better." For the second game since the restart, Danilo Gallinari pointed to a lack of energy as the reason for an Oklahoma City loss. 

If the Thunder is looking for a spark while waiting for the return of Dennis Schroder, then, they should take a cue from Lu Dort.  Dort was one of the only bright spots this afternoon. 

He not only scored 16 points while going 4/5 from beyond the arc; he showed his football player mentality thought this game. In the middle of the second quarter after making a steal, Dort was able to keep his eye on the ball while getting bumped by Anthony Tolliver, then hit in the back by Dillon Brooks, he landed out of bounds and got up as if it was nothing. 

That play alone should have been enough to get Oklahoma City going, but it wasn't. The most disturbing part about this loss was the Thunder not salting away a Grizzlies team who was 0-4 in the bubble before today.  

You hope that if the Thunder have a chance to close a team out in the playoffs, they won't be caught off guard when someone plays desperate. Up next, it's the Wizards who could be eliminated from the postseason by tip-off. 

Thunder/Wizards Sunday at 11:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder/Grizzlies Live Blog

Give us your opinion by logging on, and commenting.

Erik Gee

Three Things to Watch When The Thunder Play Memphis

We give three things to watch when the Thunder play the Grizzlies today at 3 pm.

Erik Gee

Mavericks Fall to Clippers

erikgee08

Congress, NBA Remain at Odds Over China

erikgee08

Donovan Expects Majority of Players Back for Game With Memphis

Billy Donovan says he expects the majority of his players back for Friday's game with the Memphis Grizzles. We'll also tell you what Nerlens Noel has to say about Steven Adams.

Erik Gee

Paul Leading Thunder Into the Playoffs

One of the most unlikely stories in the NBA continues as Chris Paul leads the Thunder into the postseason.

Erik Gee

Thunder Dominate Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder never trailed on Wednesday night as they dominated the Lakers 106-85. We'll tell you who were the best three players on the floor and give you an update on Steven Adams's leg.

Erik Gee

Thunder/Lakers Live Game Blog and Game Notes

We want your opinion on tonight's game, just click the comment box and let us know what you're thinking.

Erik Gee

Ferguson, Schroder, and Muscala out vs. The Lakers

The Thunder injury report has three players out of today's game with the Lakers. We'll also give you the Lakers injury status.

Erik Gee

Three Things to Watch When the Thunder Play the Lakers

We'll give you three things to watch as the Thunder get ready for the Lakers on Wednsday.

Erik Gee