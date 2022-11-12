Ramsey, Thunder Rookies Impressing in G League

The Oklahoma City Blue have served as a major tool for internal player development within the Thunder's organization. With 2022 first-round pick Ousmane Dieng on the roster this year, it will be interesting to keep up with OKC's G League affiliate to help track the French wing's in-season growth.

In his two games with the Blue, Dieng is averaging 17.5 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game. The former New Zealand Breaker is shooting 48% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.

In nine NBA appearances this season, the 19-year-old has put up just over three points and two rebounds in 15 minutes per game.

Like Dieng, fellow 2022 draft pick Jaylin "J-Will" Williams is also playing for the Blue. In three G League games, the Arkansas product is averaging 11.3 points, nine rebounds and over six assists per game while shooting over 63% from the field.

Williams has played two games in the NBA this season, putting up three points, three and a half rebounds and one assist in less than seven minutes per contest.

Second-year wing duo Jahmi'us Ramsey and Eugene Omoruyi are leading the way for the Blue thus far, each averaging over 26 points per game. Ramsey, who spent last season with the Stockton Kings, is averaging 26.7 points per game while shooting 58% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Omoruyi, a two-way player, is averaging 26.5 points and four rebounds while shooting 54.8% from the field in two games with the Blue. The former Oregon Duck is averaging just over seven points per game in six appearances with the Thunder this season, including a 22-point performance in a win against the Toronto Raptors.

Fellow two-way guard Lindy Waters III has played three games with the Blue this season, averaging 14.7 points per game on 45.7% shooting from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range.

As a team, the Blue opened the season with a two game win streak, defeating the G League Ignite and the Santa Cruz Warriors. OKC dropped its rematch with the Warriors 115-107, falling to 2-1 on the season.

The Blue return to action on Monday, November 14, at the Paycom Center for a rematch with the G League Ignite.

