Billy Donovan: Chris Paul is a Remarkable Guy

Erik Gee

The Oklahoma City Thunder will resume play on Saturday in game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. As excited as they are to be back on the court, there is still more on the player's mind than basketball. 

During Friday's media availability and emotional, Chris Paul said players are tired of seeing the "same thing over and over again." Paul says people shouldn't expect players to be ok just because they make great money.   

As president of the players' union, Paul has been at the forefront of helping the NBA get back on track through a pandemic, negotiating to get games rescheduled after a walkout, and finding ways for players to use their voices for social justice. 

Billy Donovan says "I don't think there's ever been a president of the players association that's ever had to endure and handle what he's had to handle."...."He's a remarkable guy who's got an unbelievable ability to put his focus on so many different things.

"I think a lot of times people fail to realize Chris is a son, he's a brother, he's a father, and he's a husband." 

Paul's ability to compartmentalize his thoughts has helped the Thunder pull even with the Rockets, and they will need him on Saturday as Russell Westbrook is set to return. 

Westbrook missed the first four games due to a strained quad, but according to ESPN during a scrimmage on Thursday, he was looking like his old self. 

Because of his injury, Mike D'Antoni could have Westbrook on a minute's restriction. 

 Westbrook says, "I'm taking it day by day; that's all I can do." ...."Just taking it one day at a time, and that's all I have been doing." ..."That's all I got for ya."

Has happy as Westbrook is to be back competing, like Pual, his mind is outside the bubble.

"I'm excited to play, but I'm more excited that we're playing for a cause."..."We play, and we have our names on the back of our jerseys and our messages on the backs of our jerseys, and that means something, and that's not just something that we put on there for fun or kicks and giggles, but it actually means something it's actually something that I personally take action and take responsibility and being an African-American Athlete."

Thunder/Rockets Saturday at 5:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

