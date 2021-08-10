Report: Josh Giddey Not Ruled Out of Tomorrow's Summer League Game

The Oklahoma City guard was listed as day-to-day by the Thunder.

Josh Giddey’s trip to Las Vegas appeared to be over before it started.

Taking the floor for the first time in a Thunder uniform, the Australian sprained his left ankle almost immediately on Sunday night’s Summer League opener against the Detroit Pistons, and had to leave the game after logging just five minutes.

But not all hope is lost that he’ll still be able to get some valuable game time in the Sin City.

The Oklahoman’s Joe Mussatto reported that Giddey is listed as day-to-day, with OKC’s next matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans slated for Wednesday evening.

Even if Giddey is unable to give it a go, the Thunder still have three more games before Summer League concludes, shedding hope that OKC fans haven’t seen the last of their most recent lottery pick.

If he’s unable to give it a go tomorrow, it’ll just clear the way for fellow rookie Tre Mann to get some more playing time, who flashed his shooting ability in Oklahoma City’s matchup against the Pistons.

Oklahoma City’s contest with the Pelicans is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

