Report: NBA Executive Believes Durant ‘More Likely to Retire’ than Play for Nets

Another chapter has been logged in the saga of superstar Kevin Durant.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein, one NBA executive believes that Kevin Durant is “more likely to retire than play for the Nets again.”

This report comes a little over a week after Durant’s most recent ultimatum to the Nets’ owner Joe Tsai. The 33-year-old forward made it abundantly clear to Tsai: it’s me, or the coach and general manager.

A deal for the disgruntled Durant isn’t likely to go down anytime soon, but there’s several moving parts to a potential deal that can be highlighted now.

Durant hasn’t exactly has a smooth tenure with Brooklyn. Despite his wishes being granted coach and roster-wise, a string of injuries and trades led to just one series win in 2021 and a first-round sweep in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

It’s been six years since Duran’t tumultuous departure from Oklahoma City, and the two-time champ will look to join his third team in four years should his wish be granted.

There’s several potential landings spots for Durant, but a deal getting done isn’t likely to be a smooth process. Durant, with four years left on his recently extended deal, will likely command the largest trade return in NBA history.

But teams haven’t budged yet. Brooklyn has reportedly asked for some fairly ludicrous deals, including both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston. The Nets will either need to come down from their offers, or wait for someone to offer a massive deal.

Should a deal not get done for Durant before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, all signs are pointing towards Durant holding out and not suiting up for Brooklyn.

The 2022-23 NBA season will kick off in early October.

