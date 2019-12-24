Reports: Hawks are the Latest Team to Seek the Services of Steven Adams. Why Sam Presti Should say no

Remember when Steven Adams's contract (25-million plus the next two seasons) made him untradeable? Those days are gone, the latest team to join the "we want Adams" chorus is the Atlanta Hawks. According to The Athletic, the Hawks are interested in filling their void at center currently being held down by Burno Fernando (3.8 points and 3 rebounds per game) Alex Len (8.6/5.3), Damien Jones (7.4/3.9) and John Collins who is coming off a suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy by dealing for Adams.

Pardon me for being a trifle sarcastic when even discussing this because the mechanics don't make a lot of sense on paper or anywhere else. Let's entertain just for a second that Shams Charania is right (and I have no reason to doubt him) when he says Sam Presti is willing to take on high salaries that teams want to move, including long term deals.

Looking at the Hawks roster there aren't any players that fit that description, Allen Crabbe Chandler Parsons and Evan Turn have expiring contracts that would get some money off the books, and Jabari Parker has a player option for next season. Paker is somewhat inciting because he's 24 years old, is playing 27 minutes per game, and his numbers are comparable to Danilo Gallinari's. If Presti were to get the "Godfather" offer for Gallinari, Paker would be a heck of a backup plan.

The Problem with going down this road is that the Thunder are on a roll. As of the writing of this article, Oklahoma City is two and a half games behind the Jazz for the sixth playoff spot in the west. Why rush to rebuild? Chris Paul is having a tremendous impact on this team, and Adams is one of the prime beneficiaries. Scoring, rebounding, and assist are all up. Adams is reaping the benefits of having a point guard (or guards as it were) who want to get him the ball as often as they can. For the first time since maybe, the 2011-2012 season, the locker room chemistry is undeniable. This team is interacting after games, not just looking to go home and go about their business. Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul rushed to see who could get to the media scrum first the other night.

Any trade is going to disrupt what the Thunder has at this moment severely. If by February 6th at 2 pm central (the trade deadline), Oklahoma City is more than three games out of the postseason, then hold the fire sale. But, for now, let's see what happens. The fans deserve to have some fun.

Congratulations to Dennis Shroder on being named the western conference Player of the week. Schroder averaged over 25 points while shooting 50.7 percent. He scored 16 in the fourth quarter during the Thunder's win over the Clippers.

Since the Thunder aren't playing on Christmas, you'll have plenty of time to vote for Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander, Gallinari, and Schroder on your NBA all-star ballot. Voting begins on Christmas day at vote.NBA.com.

Thunder are in action again on Thursday when Memphis comes back to the Peake tipoff is at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.