ThunderMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Reports: Hawks are the Latest Team to Seek the Services of Steven Adams. Why Sam Presti Should say no

Erik Gee

Remember when Steven Adams's contract (25-million plus the next two seasons) made him untradeable? Those days are gone, the latest team to join the "we want Adams" chorus is the Atlanta Hawks. According to The Athletic, the Hawks are interested in filling their void at center currently being held down by Burno Fernando (3.8 points and 3 rebounds per game) Alex Len (8.6/5.3), Damien Jones (7.4/3.9) and John Collins who is coming off a suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy by dealing for Adams. 

Pardon me for being a trifle sarcastic when even discussing this because the mechanics don't make a lot of sense on paper or anywhere else. Let's entertain just for a second that Shams Charania is right (and I have no reason to doubt him) when he says Sam Presti is willing to take on high salaries that teams want to move, including long term deals. 

Looking at the Hawks roster there aren't any players that fit that description, Allen Crabbe  Chandler Parsons and Evan Turn have expiring contracts that would get some money off the books, and Jabari Parker has a player option for next season. Paker is somewhat inciting because he's 24 years old, is playing 27 minutes per game, and his numbers are comparable to Danilo Gallinari's.  If Presti were to get the "Godfather" offer for Gallinari, Paker would be a heck of a backup plan. 

The Problem with going down this road is that the Thunder are on a roll. As of the writing of this article, Oklahoma City is two and a half games behind the Jazz for the sixth playoff spot in the west. Why rush to rebuild? Chris Paul is having a tremendous impact on this team, and Adams is one of the prime beneficiaries. Scoring, rebounding, and assist are all up. Adams is reaping the benefits of having a point guard (or guards as it were) who want to get him the ball as often as they can. For the first time since maybe, the 2011-2012 season, the locker room chemistry is undeniable. This team is interacting after games, not just looking to go home and go about their business. Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul rushed to see who could get to the media scrum first the other night. 

 Any trade is going to disrupt what the Thunder has at this moment severely. If by February 6th at 2 pm central (the trade deadline), Oklahoma City is more than three games out of the postseason, then hold the fire sale. But, for now, let's see what happens. The fans deserve to have some fun.

Congratulations to Dennis Shroder on being named the western conference Player of the week. Schroder averaged over 25 points while shooting 50.7 percent. He scored 16 in the fourth quarter during the Thunder's win over the Clippers. 

 Since the Thunder aren't playing on Christmas, you'll have plenty of time to vote for Paul,  Gilgeous-Alexander,  Gallinari, and Schroder on your NBA all-star ballot. Voting begins on Christmas day at vote.NBA.com. 

Thunder are in action again on Thursday when Memphis comes back to the Peake tipoff is at 7 on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dennis Schroder's 16 Fourth Quarter Points Lead Thunder to a 118-112 win

Erik Gee

The Thunder trailed by as many as 18 on Sunday. Dennis Schroeder would score 16 in the fourth quarter to help Oklahoma City comeback for 118-112 win over the Clippers.

Paul George's Lasting Impact on the Thunder Came in Building Relationships. Plus, Kawhi Leonard is Out.

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan said before Sunday's game with the Clippers that Paul George made a lasting impact on the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nets 32 as the Thunder Rout the Suns

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 on Friday as the Thunder win their third straight 126-108 over the Phoenix Suns.

The Return of Paul George and Hamidou Diallo is Progressing

Erik Gee

Paul George makes his first return to the Peake since being traded to the Clippers, and Hamidou Diallo's progress is being charted by Thunder medical Staff.

Thunder Look to Keep it Going vs. the Suns

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City looks to extend it's two-game win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns.

Dennis Schroder Helps the Thunder Make History

Erik Gee

The Thunder became the first team in 20 years to come back from 24 plus in back to back games.

Thunder are Safe and Sound After Mall Shooting

Erik Gee

The Thunder were at a private screening of a movie at Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City when a shooting took place. All members of the Thunder are safe.

Steven Adams Has the Respect of his Team and Coach

Erik Gee

Here are some notes from Billy Donovan's pregame press conference for tonight's game with Memphis. Including an update on Deonte Burton.

Chris Paul is Bringing the fun Back to the Thunder

Erik Gee

Chris Paul had a monster game for Oklahoma City on Monday Night bringing the Thunder back from 26 points down. Paul is also bringing the fun back to the Thunder.

Chris Paul Leads the Thunder in a 26 Point Comeback

Erik Gee

Chris Paul scores 19 points in the fourth quarter helping the Thunder overcome a 26 point deficit to beat the Bulls 109-106.