Rookie Deep Dive: Aaron Wiggins

Sam Presti has history of late round steals, and Aaron Wiggins could be the latest example.

Aaron Wiggins was a surprise for the Thunder in year one. He was an efficient scorer and showed true potential as a 3-and-D player in the NBA.

As a second round pick, many fans didn’t quite know what to expect from Wiggins. He provided valuable minutes, and when his role was expanded down the stretch he answered. Originally drafted as a two-way player, Wiggins quickly cemented a roster spot.

While he was plagued with multiple injuries, Wiggins managed to play 50 games for the Thunder. The Maryland product finished his rookie campaign averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. He had multiple big scoring nights, including a 28 point outing on March 28.

What makes Wiggins’ numbers even more impressive is that he was able to shoot at a high percentage. The rookie shot 46.3% from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range. He was very reliable from the corner, especially on kick outs from players like Josh Giddey.

He also had many highlight plays, as he’s a solid athlete that’s able to rise up and convert poster dunks.

On a team slated to pick No. 4 in the lottery, it’s hard to decipher meaningful minutes and impact players for the future. Those points have to be scored by someone. With Wiggins, though, it seems like he has a true chance to carve out a spot in the NBA. He has the length and athleticism to pair with hair basketball IQ.

Along with his 3-and-D potential, Wiggins has true upside as a flasher. He developed solid chemistry with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey, as he would constantly be cutting back door or flashing. If he can help guard premier forwards in the league, his role will only increase moving forward.

The most intriguing part of his game is his underrated shot creation ability. Wiggins has a strong game off the dribble and is really crafty around the rim. Because he’s already a solid catch-and-shoot 3-point guy, Wiggins’ shot creation ability raises his ceiling even higher.

Overall, Wiggins exceeded expectations for his rookie year in Oklahoma City. As the Thunder transition to competing again, versatile wings will be high on the list of assets to acquire. Wiggins has a chance to develop into that on his own.