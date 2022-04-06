Skip to main content

Rookie Ladder: Elite Few Finishing on Strong Note

The NBA's newest crop is finishing on a strong note.

With just a few games left on the NBA regular season slate, some of the NBA’s newest crop are putting finishing touches on their seasons.

A highly touted class from the get-go, the 2021 rookies lived up to the hope and more, with the Rookie of the Year award coming down to the wire.

Here’s the NBA’s most recent rookie ladder:

1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Likely the favorite to win the ROY award, Mobley was the picture of consistency on-court this season.

He suffered a few injures, but that shouldn’t detract from what would normally be a runaway Rookie of the Year campaign. He averaged 14.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to go along with his patented defense.

He’s held the No. 1 spot on the ladder for some time now, and likely did just enough to bring home the gold.

2. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Hot on Mobley’s heels in Cunningham, who has really ramped up his production in the late stretch.

He’s missed some games with lingering injures in the last week, but has upped his overall production to 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game this season.

He might not have been consistent enough to take him the ROY Award, but Pistons fans should be fine with the future superstar they have on their hands regardless.

3. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

One of the league’s best newcomers all season, Barnes has the stats and wins to at least give himself a case.

He’s averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last week, and will have a chance to prove himself in the playoffs as well.

4. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

5. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

6. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

8. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

9. Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

10. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

11. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

12. Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

