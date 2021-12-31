Rookie Tracker: Aaron Wiggins Ignites for Thunder

Oklahoma City rookie Aaron Wiggins is finding his groove in the NBA.

Oklahoma City selected four rookies in the 2021 NBA Draft, and has given plenty of opportunity to all amid the rebuild.

Drafted with Oklahoma City’s last pick in the draft, Aaron Wiggins has seen an emergence with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wiggins has surged recently, averaging 20.0 points per game in his last three contests. He’s shot 62 percent from the field in that span, and a respectable 36 percent from three-point land.

Against the Pelicans, the former 55th overall selection scored a career-high 24 points. He scored 14 against Sacramento before pouring on 22 against Phoenix.

Wiggins is averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16 contests this season.

The Maryland product has seen an increased role due to several Oklahoma City players entering health and safety protocols.

Josh Giddey hasn’t seen game action over the last week due to entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Australian is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Tre Mann is in a similar situation, being the first Thunder to enter health and safety protocols. The 18th overall pick is averaging 7.2 points on 40 percent shooting.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been inactive for two games, but was seeing a hot streak in the games prior. In three contests, Robinson-Earl averaged 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field and 46 percent from three.

Oklahoma City plays New York at 7 p.m. Friday night.

