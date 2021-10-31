Rookie Tracker: Barnes, Mobley Continue Hot NBA Starts

Rookie Tracker: Barnes, Mobley Continue Hot Starts

One of the most high anticipated NBA Draft classes in recent years, the rookies have lived up to the hype, seamlessly plugging into several struggling teams.

Two of the top selections in the draft, Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, have continued their strong start to their debut seasons.

Barnes, selected fourth overall, scored 21 points and came down with 12 rebounds against the Pacers on Oct. 30. Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in seven contests.

Mobley, who many thought of to be a potential No. 1 overall pick, has been immediately impactful on both ends of the court for the Cavaliers.

Mobley is averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. More importantly, the Cavs are 3-4 and playing competitive basketball.

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey continued his strong play, scoring 10 points, dishing out six assists, grabbing four rebonds and finishing with one steal and block in a loss against Golden State.

Seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga made his debut against OKC, hitting one 3-pointer for his first points of his career.

Top pick Cade Cunningham made his NBA debut against the Magic on Saturday night, struggling to see the ball through the net. He shot 1-for-8 from the field, scoring just two points. The former Oklahoma State guard was sideline due to an ankle injury to start the season.

Chris Duarte, selected 13th overall by Indiana, continues to be hot on the offensive end, averaging 17.7 points per game.

