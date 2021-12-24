Rookie Tracker: Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner and Josh Giddey Trend Upward

Three rookies in particular have had especially positive trends over the last week.

More than a third of the way through the 2021-22 NBA season, the league’s latest class has been impressive.

While several rookies have had markedly great seasons thus far, three have had outwardly positive trends lately.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors [Trevor Ruszkowski}

Toronto forward Scottie Barnes has been at the forefront of that, averaging a ludicrous 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.

Barnes has been spectacular in his debut season, and perhaps has the strongest case to nab the Rookie of the Year award so far.

Barnes came into the league with several questions marks surrounding his offensive game. The same ones that are quickly evaporating with each and every performance.

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic [Mike Watters]

Thought of as one of the most NBA-ready players to come out of the draft, Orlando forward Franz Wagner has blown even those expectations out of the water.

Over the last week, he’s averaged 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Despite being the second player the Magic took in the 2021 Draft, he’s far-and-away been the best rookie to see the court for Orlando.

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder Michael McLoone / USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder from down under continues to impress.

In his last five games, he’s scoring 15.0 points, dishing out 6.6 assists and bringing down 8.6 rebounds.

Giddey’s one downside are his shooting percentage, which have been less than ideal this season. But what he’s lacked in efficiency, he’s made up for in nearly every other facet of the game.

Giddey's rebounding and passing have been a spark for the struggling Thunder this season, and have cemented the former NBL standout as one of the top players from his class.

