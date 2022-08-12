Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Small Forward Minutes

The Oklahoma City Thunder are due for a rotational ripple.

With the Thunder onboarding four rookies, including three Top 12 selections, the organization is due for a shuffled deck in the rotation. After the waiving of forward Isaiah Roby in July, the franchise holds a standard roster of 18, three spots above the league maximum. Upon the franchise’s duo of two-way signings and pair of Exhibit-10 additions, they currently hold a roster of 22 – exceeding the training camp maximum of 20.

In preparation for the 2022-23 season, roster turnover is a given for the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, their tip-off time will help show their finished product from the offseason.

Throughout the week on Inside The Thunder, I will be assessing what I imagine will be the Thunder’s opening rotation for the regular season.

For purposes of articles on the topic, Josh Giddey will be listed as a shooting guard based on the franchise’s starting lineups during the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, these minutes will be solely based on my projections for the Thunder’s day-one rotation. As showcased in years prior, the franchise has altered rotational minutes based on performance and injuries accordingly. While changes are to be expected, these minute accolades will not take into account potential injuries or forthcoming rotational adjustments.

Here is the breakdown on the Thunder’s projected small forward rotation:

Lu Dort - 30 Minutes

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

As going undrafted in 2019, Lu Dort has asserted himself as a dominant defensive force for the Thunder. His services will garner big-time minutes to begin the regular season.

Dort took significant strides on offense last season, blossoming into averaging a career-best 17.2 points to couple with 4.2 rebounds per game. The 23-year-old’s initial calling card, his defensive ability, also remained atop the Thunder’s roster.

At 6-foot-3, Dort is undersized for the small forward position. However, last season’s makeup proved he was able to play up a couple of sizes. His freakish defensive reflexes and improved on-ball scoring make him a focal point for Oklahoma City and the rotation is expected to show it.

Kenrich Williams - 18 Minutes

Soobum Im / USA Today

As another undrafted addition, Williams joined the Thunder as part of a five-team deal that sent Steven Adams to the New Orleans Pelicans. Initially viewed as a sign-and-waive candidate, the 27-year-old has ascended to one of the franchise's most efficient players on the roster.

Last season, Williams’ efforts were cut short due to injury. However, his consistency continued to be a bright spot in his second year on the Thunder. Across a 21.9-minute cut, he averaged 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 33.9% from deep range.

Fresh off re-signing to a four-year deal, the intentions are that Williams will play a role within the organization for years to come. As one of the Thunder’s lone pieces comfortably defending 2-4, he’s the clear-cut glue guy to round out the roster 1-3.

Aaron Wiggins - On The Hunt / Inconsistent Minutes

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

As the No. 55 pick last season, Aaron Wiggins crushed all expectations in his first year with the Thunder. After rising from a two-way contract to a standard deal, Wiggins has established himself as one of the team’s more consistent options at the wing spot.

But, even with his deserving resume of immediate minutes, he may very well be in a revolving door to begin the regular season.

Wiggins essentially played the waiting game last season. After performing well for the Oklahoma City Blue and the Thunder in short stints, he was on the doorstep of the rotation for months. Following Darius Bazley’s slump in December, he fetched an opportunity, taking full advantage.

Posting averages of 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists last season, Wiggins has the obvious talent needed to play rotational minutes. But, due to a loaded guard unit and shake-ups in the frontcourt, his minutes may be contingent on other factors to begin the season.

In a blowout, Wiggins is the first player to the scorer’s table. If a player gets into early foul trouble, Wiggins is the first player off the bench. His versatility at 6-foot-6 makes him a sneaky Swiss-Army Knife at Mark Daigneault’s disposal.

By mid-November, I expect to see Aaron Wiggins averaging minutes in the teens. But, in the opening uniform, seniority likely has some say.

Ousmane Dieng - G League / On The Hunt

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As the No. 11 pick in the draft, Ousmane Dieng carries unprecedented potential. However, he also still has some rough edges as a prospect.

Dieng was a phenom to close the year for the New Zealand Breakers to bottle the NBL season, prompting his draft rise into the lottery. At 6-foot-10, he possesses the passing ability and on-ball potential uncanny to most players in the league. For icing on the cake, he doesn’t turn 20 until next May.

While Dieng is oozing with upside, there are improvement areas he’ll need to address. As a primary initiator for most of his playing career, there will be an adjustment period playing alongside players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

With the Oklahoma City Blue beginning their season in the first week of November, assigning Dieng to the G League for weeks at a time will allow for extremely valuable reps with no risk attached. Dieng looked uncomfortable latched to the corners in the Summer League. While playing for the Blue, he can take ample reps from distance while building upon his playmaking and defensive profile.

Vit Krejci - Inactive / Fringe Roster

Vit Krejci will be one of a collection of Thunder members vying for not only rotational minutes but a roster spot.

At age 22, Krejci showed high levels of consistency with the Oklahoma City Blue last season before transitioning to play for the Thunder. In his 30 games with the Thunder, he averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on a 23.0-minute slate.

If the Thunder decide to waive Krejci, I imagine the decision will come from a split room. At 6-foot-8, Krejci carries guard-like skills that are difficult to find in players with his frame. His passing vision and cross-court passes are ahead of the curve while his slashing ability has returned to levels akin to his pre-injury self.

Next up, I will be breaking down the Thunder's power forward rotation.

