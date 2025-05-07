Russell Westbrook Was X-Factor in Nuggets Win Over OKC Thunder
There’s numerous factors that contributed to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 1 collapse, and subsequent Denver Nuggets comeback.
The now-infamous fouling up three points, OKC’s offensive stagnation and especially MVP candidate Nikola Jokic’s offensive dominance.
One underlying factor was the improved play of former Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook, who sneakily was an X-factor in helping the Nuggets to steal the win away from his former team.
Westbrook remains heralded in OKC, receiving a standing ovation while checking in for Game 1. He was drafted to the Oklahoma City and quickly rose to superstardom, eventually winning MVP in 2016-17.
Unfortunately for the current iteration of the Thunder, he played about as comfily in Game 1 as he did when donning blue and orange, adding 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting, with two assists and two rebounds.
Westbrook, not known for his outside prowess, shot just 1-for-5 from three, meaning he his downhill force was nearly perfect. He shot 6-for-8 from two, time and again getting a head of steam before using touch around the glass. Perhaps most importantly, he had the game-winning assist in transition on Aaron Gordon’s go-ahead 3-pointer.
Of the three players to come off Denver’s bench, Westbrook was the only positive, leading to questions about his potential to start the rest of the series. He was paramount in providing offense for the Nuggets as Michael Porter Jr. struggled, shooting just 1-for-8 overall.
As OKC knows so well, Westbrook has a somewhat wild streak with the ball in-hand. While he was impactful in Game 1, the Thunder will need to limit him with stingy point-of-attack defense the rest of the way, forcing him into tougher shots, or even better, turnovers.
How Westbrook plays the rest of the way could very well decide the Round 2 series. The teams will duke it out in Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 7. Denver will look to take a 2-0 advantage as OKC hopes to tie the series.