Sam Presti Highlights Former OKC Thunder Star's Involvement in OKC For Soccer Initiative
Russell Westbrook accomplished so much for a city that wasn't even his hometown. A city that's often overlooked, and certainly was when he first arrived.
But it became his second home, as Oklahoma City and its Thunder fans took him in like family—and he reciprocated that. Through personal dedication, performances on the court, off-court initiatives and the ongoing humility he played with, Oklahoma City fell in love with the 6-foot-3 point guard from Long Beach, California.
Attending UCLA as a standout, explosive shooting guard, Westbrook came out of college as the no. 4 draft pick to the Seattle Sonics, who shortly after relocated to OKC as the Thunder. And from there, Westbrook made history: making the NBA Finals in just four short years of the organization's existence, recording multiple triple-double seasons and breaking Oscar Robertson's record, and lastly claiming the second-ever MVP in the team's existence.
But what really connected him to the city wasn't his on-court accomplishments, it's how he truly gave back to the city that helped him grow into an adult.
Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti held his annual preseason media availability yesterday, and spoke a bit about how Russell Westbrook's community involvement has been invaluable—but specifically, his involvement in an ongoing OKC initiative.
OKC for Soccer, a project geared toward bringing the highest level of men's and women's soccer to to Oklahoma City, has received significant funding from Russell Westbrook in partnership with a multi-strategy investment firm.
"Sports in a small market like this transcends in a lot of ways," Presti told media. "And I think the players have such great opportunity to have influence and impact... Russell obviously had a good experience here and wants to be part of that. And I'm really, really happy about that.
"I think it's smart for the people that are doing that to have him involved. It will set him up well for other endeavors like this whenever he finishes playing."
Presti always knows how to eloquently put situations into valuable, almost tangible words in a sense, and he was right on the money here. Players are in excellent position to provide influence and impact on any given city, whether it's one with personal ties or one they represent on their jersey—they have the resources, but not all put that to good use.
For Westbrook, that couldn't be more of the opposite with his ties to the Sooner State.