Scared Money Don't Podcast: Summer Summer Summer League

InsideTheThunder.com's Derek Parker and Ryan Chapman break down Oklahoma City's Summer League campaign so far.
Author:
Publish date:

Scared Money Don't Podcast, an Oklahoma City Thunder Podcast, is back just as the Thunder are in the heat of Summer League. 

Derek Parker and Ryan Chapman break down OKC's four rookies and how they are currently faring as the team competes in Las Vegas. 

