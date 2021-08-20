Scared Money Don't Podcast: Vegas Hangover

Now that Summer League has come to a close, InsideTheThunder.com's Derek Parker and Ryan Chapman got together to wrap up the entire stint in Las Vegas.

They discuss how each of the Thunder's rookies performed in their first taste of NBA action, what OKC Blue players may get a shot at some minutes for the Thunder this season, and try their hand at projecting Oklahoma City's opening night starting lineup.

Subscribe and leave a 5-star review wherever you get your podcasts!

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.