August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Scared Money Don't Podcast: Vegas Hangover

InsideTheThunder.com's Derek Parker and Ryan Chapman put a bow on Oklahoma City's Summer League experience.
Author:
Publish date:

Now that Summer League has come to a close, InsideTheThunder.com's Derek Parker and Ryan Chapman got together to wrap up the entire stint in Las Vegas. 

They discuss how each of the Thunder's rookies performed in their first taste of NBA action, what OKC Blue players may get a shot at some minutes for the Thunder this season, and try their hand at projecting Oklahoma City's opening night starting lineup. 

Subscribe and leave a 5-star review wherever you get your podcasts! 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.

Tre Mann, Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
News

Scared Money Don't Podcast: Vegas Hangover

Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Theo Maldeon
News

Thunder Entering 2021-22 Season Without Center of the Future Is Not A Problem

Theo Maledon, Summer League
News

Thunder Guard Theo Maledon Shows Both Sides in Summer League

Hamidou Diallo
News

Former Thunder Wing Lands Two-Year Deal in Detroit

Sam Presti on Josh Giddey's Evaluation Process
News

OKC's Second-Round Picks Can Use Summer League as a Springboard

Josh Hall
News

OKC Thunder Lock In Both Two-Way Spots

Aaron Wiggins, Summer League, Cade Cunningham
News

Thunder Rookie Aaron Wiggins Sparks Summer League Squad

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Summer League
News

OKC's Top Summer League Performers