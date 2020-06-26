InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Thunder Schedule Released Tonight

Erik Gee

Tonight at 6 pm Central we will know what the Thunder's path is to a better playoff seeding. ESPN will broadcast a special edition of NBA Countdown unveiling the schedule for the association's reboot. 

According to ESPN Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce, Adrian Wojnarowski, and Jay Williams will be along to breakdown key matchups, plus the National TV schedule will also be revealed. Each team will play eight games starting July 30th. 

Earlier in the month it was reported that teams would pick up where their schedule left off before the season was suspended in March. If they were scheduled to play a team that was not invited to Orlando, they would go to the next opponent in order of sequence.  

If this is the case, the Thunder's schedule could contain the Nuggets (twice) along with the Clippers and Suns and Jazz. A game and half are all that separates Oklahoma City from the third seed or the seventh seed. 

 Extra enticing is the fact the Thunder's first game back would be Jazz. Not only are these the two teams that were at ground zero when the league shut down, but they could also play each other in the first round of the playoffs. 

Billy Donovan holds that the regular season tells you nothing about the postseason. But with only eight games to get ready for the playoffs, we should have a better feel for what a seven-game series will look like between future opponents when we see them in a seeding matchup. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Ringer Says Sam Presti is a top Five Executive

The Ringer wants you to rank the top five General Managers in the NBA. We'll tell you why Sam Presti is number one, and who else should be on the list.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Shams Charania: Thunder Leave for Orlando July 8th

The Thunder departs for Orlando on July 8th. We'll also tell you what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is improving his game.

Erik Gee

Horne: Thunder Will Sign Devon Hall to a Two-Way Contract

According to Erik Horne of the Athletic guard Devon Hall will sign a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Erik Gee

Thunder Players Will be Well Protected in Orlando

Thunder players and anyone else in their traveling party will be well protected by security professionals during their time in Orlando.

Erik Gee

Thunder Sign Lu Dort to a Four Deal

As expected the Oklahoma City Thunder sign Luguenetz Dort to a full-time NBA contract on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Iman Shumpert Would Have no Problem Coming to Oklahoma City

Former Knick, Net, Cavalier, and King Iman Shumpert says he would have no problem coming to Oklahoma City. We'll tell you why all that glitters is not gold in the world of free agency.

Erik Gee

Thunder Fans Would Glady Trade Places With Players

Tomorrow is the deadline for players to let teams know if they are making the trip to Orlando or staying home. Find here why fans would choose to go instead of sitting out the NBA's reboot.

Erik Gee

Pistons Were After Thunder's Weaver for Two Years

It took two years but, the Detriot Pistons finally convince Troy Weaver to become their General Manager. Find out here why now was the right time for Weaver to leave Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Free Agent Signing Begins Today

The NBA is opening a window staring at 11 this morning allowing teams to sign free agents

Erik Gee

So far Thunder Look Like a go for Orlando

While two NBA players are deciding to stay home and more could follow, the Thunder looks good to go.

Erik Gee