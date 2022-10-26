Skip to main content

Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann Impress as Thunder Breeze Past Clippers

The Thunder went 25-for-25 from the free throw line on Tuesday night en route to a blowout win over the Clippers.

Oklahoma City earned its first victory of the season on Tuesday evening, taking down the Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 at the Paycom Center.

Without all-star duo Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles' lineup, Luke Kennard led the way for Los Angeles with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. Ivica Zubac also pitched in 10 points and 14 rebounds.

For OKC, former Clipper Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a team-high 33 points along with five rebounds and eight assists. 

After missing Oklahoma City's home opener on Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday. Tre Mann, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl joined SGA in the starting five, marking OKC's fourth different combination in as many games this year. 

The Thunder jumped out to an 8-0 lead behind a strong start from Mann and Gilgeous-Alexander, who both forced turnovers and took the ball coast-to-coast for baskets.  

A strong first quarter performance from Clippers center Zubac kept Los Angeles in the contest while the team's guards struggled to consistently hit shots. Despite the Croatian big man's impressive showing, the Clippers trailed OKC 23-18 at the end of the first period. 

Mann and Gilgeous-Alexander continued to be an issue for Los Angeles in the second quarter. OKC's guards finished 13-of-26 from the field in the first half. 

After a hot start to the second frame for the Clippers, the Thunder's backcourt duo dominated the quarter's final minutes to give Oklahoma City a 49-43 lead heading into halftime. At the half, Mann had already tallied 16 points alongside 14 from SGA. 

In the final minutes of the second quarter, Mann sprinted into the lane, soaring in the air for a tough offensive rebound that saw him snatch the ball away from a Clippers defender. Later in the possession, Mann connected on a 3-pointer in the corner to close the half.

The Thunder exploded for 35 points in the third quarter, going on a 19-0 run and leading by 24 at one point midway through the frame. While SGA and another former Clipper, Mike Muscala, began to extend OKC's lead early in the second half, a tough contested finish from Mann and a crafty drive to the basket from Wiggins maintained Oklahoma City's momentum.

Los Angeles began to claw its way back as the third quarter wore on, but three offensive rebounds in the same possession followed by a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Thunder stave off the Clippers comeback efforts as the quarter closed. 

Every time it seemed as though Los Angeles may be turning the edge on their comeback attempt, OKC had an answer. Mann, who finished with 25 points, made multiple shots late in the game to help put the Clippers away. 

Oklahoma City will meet the Clippers once again on Thursday night at the Paycom Center.

