Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Shai Gilgeous Alexander is signing with Converse. After nearly 10 years out of the game, Converse relaunched in 2019 with a roster that includes the Warriors Draymond Green and the Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr.

The news was first broke on Wednesday Morning by Erik Horne of the Athletic. Gilgeous-Alexander made a move when his Nike rep Adrian Stelly left for Converse. Gilgeous-Alexander tells Horne, "Once he (Stelly) sat down and kind of showed me the things, things that could be possible, that could be in my near future, it's something I took very seriously and something I'm proud to say I'm a part of."

Back in January Gilgous-Alexander became the youngest player (21 years, 185 days)in NBA history to score 20 points, grab 20 rebounds and record 10 assists when the Thunder beat the Timberwolves 117-104. Before Michael Jordan made Nike, the dominant shoe in basketball Converse was king.

Magic Johson, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Isiah Thomas, and Julis Erving all supported Converse. As the most dynamic star in the Converse lineup, Gilgeous-Alexander will be vital in returning Converse to its former glory.

"They started the whole basketball sneaker thing."... "For me, it's building my own lane, and trying to get it back to that level of people looking at it and seeing it as that high of a basketball brand.

The company is not only a fan of Gilgeous-Alexander's game (19.3 points, 47 percent from the field); they also like his eye for fashion and see his ability to design as a significant asset.

Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander want you to remember, "you can't spell swag without S-G-A.

