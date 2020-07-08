InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

You Can't Spell Swag Without S-G-A

Erik Gee

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Shai Gilgeous Alexander is signing with Converse.  After nearly 10 years out of the game, Converse relaunched in 2019 with a roster that includes the Warriors Draymond Green and the Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr. 

The news was first broke on Wednesday Morning by Erik Horne of the Athletic. Gilgeous-Alexander made a move when his Nike rep Adrian Stelly left for Converse. Gilgeous-Alexander tells Horne, "Once he (Stelly) sat down and kind of showed me the things, things that could be possible, that could be in my near future, it's something I took very seriously and something I'm proud to say I'm a part of."

Back in January Gilgous-Alexander became the youngest player (21 years, 185 days)in NBA history to score 20 points, grab 20 rebounds and record 10 assists when the Thunder beat the Timberwolves 117-104. Before Michael Jordan made Nike, the dominant shoe in basketball Converse was king. 

Magic Johson, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Isiah Thomas, and Julis Erving all supported Converse. As the most dynamic star in the Converse lineup, Gilgeous-Alexander will be vital in returning Converse to its former glory. 

"They started the whole basketball sneaker thing."... "For me, it's building my own lane, and trying to get it back to that level of people looking at it and seeing it as that high of a basketball brand. 

The company is not only a fan of Gilgeous-Alexander's game (19.3 points, 47 percent from the field); they also like his eye for fashion and see his ability to design as a significant asset. 

Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander want you to remember, "you can't spell swag without S-G-A. 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thunder Leave Today for Orlando

The Oklahoma City Thunder depart for Orlando today and have a short amount of time to get ready for the NBA restart. We'll tell you what Billy Donovan had to say about his staff making adjustments.

Erik Gee

Sam Presti "We're Going to be Bringing a Very Limited Amount of People There"

The Thunder will be limited to 35 people in their traveling party to Orlando. Tuesday the NBA announced a panel of medical experts will look at team health records. We'll tell you how that affects Oklahoma City.

Erik Gee

Danilo Gallinari "What we are Fighting for is More Important Than Free Agency"

Danilo Gallinari is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. He could have sat out in order to avoid injury or something more serious, We'll tell you why he chose to come back.

Erik Gee

Thunder/CAA Sports Create Thunder Fellows Program for Black Students in Tulsa

The Oklahoma City Thunder along with CAA is creating a program to give Black youth job opportunities in sports, entertainment, and technology.

Erik Gee

Lu Dort "I Never Knew When I Could Get Sent Back to the G-Leauge"

Lu Dort signed a four-year $5.4 million deal with the Thunder on June 24th. We'll tell you why before he put pin to paper there was some anxiety for the Oklahoma City guard.

Erik Gee

Lu Dort's Been Getting Advice From Andre Roberson

Luguentz Dort says Andre Roberson is looking good and helping him with advice on how to play defense in the NBA.

Erik Gee

Sports Illustrated "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ready to Breakout"

Sports Illustrated Michael Shapiro says Shai Gilgous-Alexander is poised to breakout in Orlando.

Erik Gee

Gilgeous Alexander "We Need our Chemistry"

Thunder guard/forward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says Oklahoma City will need their chemistry if they are going to win the NBA championship.

Erik Gee

Gallinari Doesn't Fear Rule Breakers in the Bubble

Danilo Gallinari feels that players will respect the rules in the bubble because of how hard the union and league worked to make the restart happen.

Erik Gee

July 4th, 2016 and the Rise of Sam Presti

We may not have known it at the moment, but the day Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City, we should have seen how firmly in charge of the Thunder Sam Presti was.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee