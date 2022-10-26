Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann Prove A Dangerous Duo After Powering Thunder Over Clippers

In just their second game at Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 to earn their first win of the 2022-23 season. This was in large part due to some heavy offensive contributions from the team’s starting backcourt: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann.

In the wake of Josh Giddey’s absence, Mann and Gilgeous-Alexander combined to score 58 of the Thunder’s 108 points, including four triples and 12 trips to the charity stripe. In addition, they handed out 12 assists and turned the ball over just three times.

As the Thunder guards sliced and diced opposing guards on their way to scoring points and creating clean looks for themselves and others, they seemed to be having a field day against the Clippers' front-line defense.

Defensively, the duo combined for five steals and three blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander was responsible for three steals and three blocks, a number not often seen from the more scoring-focused guard. While Mann had just two steals, he was positionally sound and did a great job bothering the position.

Gilgeous-Alexander seemed unstoppable as he dissected his defenders. The 6-foot-6 point guard was simply getting by anyone in his way, knocking down mid-range jumper after mid-range jumper and finishing everything at the rim.

The Thunder’s franchise cornerstone also recorded eight assists. This showcased his improved playmaking ability since joining the team and highlighted his propensity to draw multiple defenders and create easy looks for teammates.

He also attempted and converted both of his 3-pointers. One came on a third quarter buzzer-beater and the other on a spot-up in the left corner.

The Clippers also couldn’t stay in front of him without fouling as they sent the rising Canadian to the free throw line nine times. He made all of them.

The 6-foot-4 Mann played Robin to Gilgeous-Alexander’s Batman. The second-year guard became the first Thunder player not named Shai to eclipse 25 points in a game this season.

Despite shooting just 10-for-24 from the field, the lightning-quick Mann provided constant rim pressure. That pressure kept the Clippers’ defense on their toes, allowing for roomy second-level jumpers and opening seams and opportunities for his teammates to take advantage of.

And after adding strength in the offseason, Mann displayed some incredible finishing ability at the rim and through contact and contests with much larger players. This was in contrast to the struggles he experienced last year.

Mann finished his night with 25 points, four boards, four assists, and two steals.

Should the Thunder’s medical staff decide that Giddey’s ankle isn’t ready to participate in Thursday night’s game, both Mann and Gilgeous-Alexander might have a chance to run things back, build on their chemistry, and tear up the Clippers’ defense once again.

