Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Highlights a big Saturday for the Thunder

Erik Gee

It was a short night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. Gilgeous-Alexander was knocked out in the first round by Bucks forward Khris Middleton.

Gilgegous-Alexander was in trouble when it took him three tries to get the ball in the net on the chest pass. Middleton completed his pass on one attempt and was able to finish off with the layup and three-point shot to advance to the second round. Not an ideal way for Gilgeous-Alexander to end his  All-Star weekend, but it's not a total loss. On Friday, he scored 16 points in 24 minutes for the world team as they lost to Team USA 151-131.

In case you were wondering, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat was your overall winner of the Skill Challenge.  The weekend isn't finished for the Thunder. Chris Paul will play for Team LeBron Sunday in the All-Star game, and Mike Muscala and Billy Donovan were both honored by their former Universities.  

Muscala has his number 31 retired by Bucknell on Saturday. During his career as a Bison Muscala was a four-time All-Patriot League selection and two-time player of the year. In four seasons, he totaled 2,036 points, 1,093 rebounds, and 271 blocked shots. He is the only player in Bison history to record 2-thousand points and one of only two players in league history to grab 1.000 rebounds. He's first at Bucknell in all-time scoring and second in rebounding and blocked shots. According to the Oklahoman Muscala is the only player in Patriot League history to score 2,000 points while racking up 1,000 rebounds.

Billy Donovan is having his name put permanently on the floor at the O'Connell Center in Gainsville. Donovan teared up when speaking about his time at Florida, where he won two National Championships. During the Thunder's last home, Donovan pointed out that the administration and players were just as big a part of the Gator's success as he during his 19-year tenure. 

