Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes the Athletic's All-Under-25 Team

Budding OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has again been named one of the top young players in the league.

Fresh off his fourth NBA season, budding Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to The Athletic’s All-NBA Under-25 squad.

Composed of some of the league’s best young talent, the list put Gilgeous-Alexander in some rare company.

Guards included Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Tae Young, LaMelo Ball and Darius Garland. Wings were Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. Bigs were headlines by Bam Adebayo and Evan Mobley, and also featured Jaren Jackson Jr. Zion Williamson and Scottie Barnes.

Gilgeous-Alexander, despite taking a decent step back in the shooting category, was still one of the league’s best under-25 this season. He averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and just 30% from beyond the arc.

Last season, Gilgeous-Alexanader shot 50% from the floor and 40% from three-point land, but he continued to dominate off the dribble. He attempted more drives per game than any player in the league, and shot 81% from the free throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander was also visibly peskier on defense this season, upping his steals per game from 0.8 last season to 1.3.

Despite upping his minutes and usage, he averaged slightly less turnovers, a strong sign.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s fresh new max contract will kick in next season, making him easily the highest paid player for Oklahoma City. He’ll make $30 million next season, and is under contract until 2026-27.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.