Skip to main content

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes the Athletic's All-Under-25 Team

Budding OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has again been named one of the top young players in the league.

Fresh off his fourth NBA season, budding Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to The Athletic’s All-NBA Under-25 squad.

Composed of some of the league’s best young talent, the list put Gilgeous-Alexander in some rare company.

Guards included Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Tae Young, LaMelo Ball and Darius Garland. Wings were Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards. Bigs were headlines by Bam Adebayo and Evan Mobley, and also featured Jaren Jackson Jr. Zion Williamson and Scottie Barnes.

Gilgeous-Alexander, despite taking a decent step back in the shooting category, was still one of the league’s best under-25 this season. He averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and just 30% from beyond the arc.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Last season, Gilgeous-Alexanader shot 50% from the floor and 40% from three-point land, but he continued to dominate off the dribble. He attempted more drives per game than any player in the league, and shot 81% from the free throw line.

Gilgeous-Alexander was also visibly peskier on defense this season, upping his steals per game from 0.8 last season to 1.3.

Despite upping his minutes and usage, he averaged slightly less turnovers, a strong sign.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s fresh new max contract will kick in next season, making him easily the highest paid player for Oklahoma City. He’ll make $30 million next season, and is under contract until 2026-27.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

End of Season Thunder Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

By Chris Becker3 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, Utah Jazz
Video

WATCH: Kenny Hustle's Plans in OKC

By Christine Butterfield4 hours ago
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Josh Giddey

By Ben Creider6 hours ago
Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Swing for the Fences

By Nick Crain10 hours ago
Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft
News

Second Round NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Shore Up Shooting

By Derek ParkerApr 13, 2022
Tre Mann
News

End of Season Thunder Awards: Sixth Man of the Year

By Ben CreiderApr 13, 2022
Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Darius Bazley

By Chris BeckerApr 13, 2022
NBA Draft Lottery
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Unexpected Forward

By Nick CrainApr 13, 2022